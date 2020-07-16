All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:01 AM

15201 Cortona WAY

15201 Cortona Way · (239) 841-2682
Location

15201 Cortona Way, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
stainless steel
furnished
Fantastic brand new seasonal rental in Venetian Pointe. This three bedroom 3 bath home with is ready for you to enjoy your Florida Vacation. Beautiful screened lanai off the great room, open kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances, granite counters and dining area off kitchen. Spacious and plenty of room for the family to come and visit. Great location and close to shopping, entertainment and the beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel and Bonita. Fully furnished turnkey with everything you need.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15201 Cortona WAY have any available units?
15201 Cortona WAY has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 15201 Cortona WAY currently offering any rent specials?
15201 Cortona WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15201 Cortona WAY pet-friendly?
No, 15201 Cortona WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 15201 Cortona WAY offer parking?
No, 15201 Cortona WAY does not offer parking.
Does 15201 Cortona WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15201 Cortona WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15201 Cortona WAY have a pool?
No, 15201 Cortona WAY does not have a pool.
Does 15201 Cortona WAY have accessible units?
No, 15201 Cortona WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 15201 Cortona WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 15201 Cortona WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15201 Cortona WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 15201 Cortona WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
