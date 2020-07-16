15201 Cortona WAY

Amenities

Fantastic brand new seasonal rental in Venetian Pointe. This three bedroom 3 bath home with is ready for you to enjoy your Florida Vacation. Beautiful screened lanai off the great room, open kitchen with top of the line stainless appliances, granite counters and dining area off kitchen. Spacious and plenty of room for the family to come and visit. Great location and close to shopping, entertainment and the beaches of Fort Myers, Sanibel and Bonita. Fully furnished turnkey with everything you need.