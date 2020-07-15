15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07

Amenities

Cozy 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!



New Wood and Tile Floors. Close to Shopping, Public Transportation, Restaurants. AC. Laundry room on site.



Quiet, friendly and safe neighborhood. Parking spots. Awesome and comfortable place to live! Grassy, peaceful and spacious exterior around this unit. Call to schedule your own private tour today!



$50 application fee per adult, Background Check Required, No pets, NO Evictions and No smoking.

Monthly net household income must be 2 times the rental rate.



