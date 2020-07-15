All apartments in Lee County
Last updated July 1 2020 at 1:59 AM

15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07

15116 Pine Meadows Dr · (239) 961-7204
Location

15116 Pine Meadows Dr, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom. WATER INCLUDED IN RENT!

New Wood and Tile Floors. Close to Shopping, Public Transportation, Restaurants. AC. Laundry room on site.

Quiet, friendly and safe neighborhood. Parking spots. Awesome and comfortable place to live! Grassy, peaceful and spacious exterior around this unit. Call to schedule your own private tour today!

$50 application fee per adult, Background Check Required, No pets, NO Evictions and No smoking.
Monthly net household income must be 2 times the rental rate.

Air conditioning, Hardwood floors, Oven / range, Refrigerator, laundry room in unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 have any available units?
15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 have?
Some of 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 currently offering any rent specials?
15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 pet-friendly?
No, 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 offer parking?
Yes, 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 offers parking.
Does 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 have a pool?
No, 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 does not have a pool.
Does 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 have accessible units?
No, 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 does not have accessible units.
Does 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 has units with dishwashers.
Does 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15116 Pine Meadows Drive-07 has units with air conditioning.
