Amenities

stainless steel walk in closets gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub tennis court

Beautiful lakefront 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with den condo in the gated community of Tortuga. This second floor condo has vaulted ceilings, Open Concept - Large Great Room. Large kitchen which overlooks the great room- Stainless Steel Appliances, 42 inch cabinets and Corian Counter Tops. The Master Bedroom has 2 large walk in closets and the master bathroom has Dual sinks and a oversized walk in shower stall. Enjoy the beautiful view from the lanai overlooking the lake. Tortuga community is located 5 miles from Fort Myers beach and less than 1 mile from HealthPark Medical Center . Tortuga is a gated community with resort style amenities- Community Pool & Spa, Clubhouse with State of the Art Exercise room. There is also a tennis court . Come check this property out- you will want to call it home! Unit is unfurnished