14951 Reflection Key CIR

Looking for a carefree seasonal home away from home during winter? Relocating to sunny Fort Myers and not yet sure where to stay? Make the serene Reflection Key community your temporary Florida home base! This lushly landscaped community offers a sparkling & heated salt water pool & spa, tennis court, clubhouse with exercise room, billiards, library, social room and more. If you are bound for more natural beauty, take the communities own gated entry into adjacent Lakes Park. Take a stroll on the miles long paved natural paths and pause on one of the many benches overlooking the impressive freshwater quarry lake. During season the weekly Lakes Park Farmers Market is just one of the many attractions you will be able to discover. Not to forget the renowned beaches Sanibel, Captiva and Fort Myers Beach only minutes away. An array of restaurants, entertainment and shopping conveniently close to Reflection Key. In between all the fun activities you can retreat to this spacious 3rd floor condo (yes, there is an elevator). Professionally furnished and decorated, this immaculate two bedrooms plus den condo will be your place in paradise to enjoy. It doesn't get any better than this!