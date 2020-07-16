All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

14951 Reflection Key CIR

14951 Reflection Key Circle · (239) 989-0111
Location

14951 Reflection Key Circle, Lee County, FL 33907

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 532 · Avail. now

$3,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

gym
pool
elevator
pool table
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
Looking for a carefree seasonal home away from home during winter? Relocating to sunny Fort Myers and not yet sure where to stay? Make the serene Reflection Key community your temporary Florida home base! This lushly landscaped community offers a sparkling & heated salt water pool & spa, tennis court, clubhouse with exercise room, billiards, library, social room and more. If you are bound for more natural beauty, take the communities own gated entry into adjacent Lakes Park. Take a stroll on the miles long paved natural paths and pause on one of the many benches overlooking the impressive freshwater quarry lake. During season the weekly Lakes Park Farmers Market is just one of the many attractions you will be able to discover. Not to forget the renowned beaches Sanibel, Captiva and Fort Myers Beach only minutes away. An array of restaurants, entertainment and shopping conveniently close to Reflection Key. In between all the fun activities you can retreat to this spacious 3rd floor condo (yes, there is an elevator). Professionally furnished and decorated, this immaculate two bedrooms plus den condo will be your place in paradise to enjoy. It doesn't get any better than this!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14951 Reflection Key CIR have any available units?
14951 Reflection Key CIR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14951 Reflection Key CIR have?
Some of 14951 Reflection Key CIR's amenities include gym, pool, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14951 Reflection Key CIR currently offering any rent specials?
14951 Reflection Key CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14951 Reflection Key CIR pet-friendly?
No, 14951 Reflection Key CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 14951 Reflection Key CIR offer parking?
No, 14951 Reflection Key CIR does not offer parking.
Does 14951 Reflection Key CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14951 Reflection Key CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14951 Reflection Key CIR have a pool?
Yes, 14951 Reflection Key CIR has a pool.
Does 14951 Reflection Key CIR have accessible units?
No, 14951 Reflection Key CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 14951 Reflection Key CIR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14951 Reflection Key CIR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14951 Reflection Key CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14951 Reflection Key CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
