14513 Abaco Lakes DR

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub internet access

This beautifully decorated and well appointed 2nd floor condo is in the new, quiet, secure, gated community of Lucaya; one of the most sought after locations in Ft. Myers! It is close to everything yet quietly tucked away. We have provided everything you will need for you including wi-fi. You will be conveniently close to the outstanding tropical clubhouse which offers a heated swimming pool, spa, and professionally equipped fitness center. The open floor plan has a little over 1600 square feet of living space with vaulted ceilings which makes it feel exceptionally spacious and inviting.