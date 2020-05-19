14513 Abaco Lakes DR

Amenities
This beautifully decorated and well appointed 2nd floor condo is in the new, quiet, secure, gated community of Lucaya; one of the most sought after locations in Ft. Myers! It is close to everything yet quietly tucked away. We have provided everything you will need for you including wi-fi. You will be conveniently close to the outstanding tropical clubhouse which offers a heated swimming pool, spa, and professionally equipped fitness center. The open floor plan has a little over 1600 square feet of living space with vaulted ceilings which makes it feel exceptionally spacious and inviting.