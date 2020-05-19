All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:25 PM

14513 Abaco Lakes DR

14513 Abaco Lakes Drive · (239) 810-6606
Location

14513 Abaco Lakes Drive, Lee County, FL 33908

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
This beautifully decorated and well appointed 2nd floor condo is in the new, quiet, secure, gated community of Lucaya; one of the most sought after locations in Ft. Myers! It is close to everything yet quietly tucked away. We have provided everything you will need for you including wi-fi. You will be conveniently close to the outstanding tropical clubhouse which offers a heated swimming pool, spa, and professionally equipped fitness center. The open floor plan has a little over 1600 square feet of living space with vaulted ceilings which makes it feel exceptionally spacious and inviting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14513 Abaco Lakes DR have any available units?
14513 Abaco Lakes DR has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14513 Abaco Lakes DR have?
Some of 14513 Abaco Lakes DR's amenities include gym, pool, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14513 Abaco Lakes DR currently offering any rent specials?
14513 Abaco Lakes DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14513 Abaco Lakes DR pet-friendly?
No, 14513 Abaco Lakes DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 14513 Abaco Lakes DR offer parking?
No, 14513 Abaco Lakes DR does not offer parking.
Does 14513 Abaco Lakes DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14513 Abaco Lakes DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14513 Abaco Lakes DR have a pool?
Yes, 14513 Abaco Lakes DR has a pool.
Does 14513 Abaco Lakes DR have accessible units?
No, 14513 Abaco Lakes DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14513 Abaco Lakes DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14513 Abaco Lakes DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14513 Abaco Lakes DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14513 Abaco Lakes DR does not have units with air conditioning.
