Lee County, FL
14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306

14310 Bristol Bay Place · (239) 949-7765
Location

14310 Bristol Bay Place, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1095 sqft

Amenities

carport
recently renovated
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
shuffle board
bbq/grill
Professionally decorated furnished condo. 2/2 w/carport. Available for annual or seasonal rental (call for seasonal months & rate) This beautiful condo includes an upgraded kitchen with new appliances, living room with pull out sofa bed and a fabulous view. A short walk to the pool and picnic area with grill. The Legends has a 5 star golf course, numerous pools, an outstanding restaurant, a pub to watch your sporting events, shuffle board, enjoy bicycle riding around the well groomed Association. There is so much to do at The Legends - a truly enjoyable community to live in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 have any available units?
14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 have?
Some of 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306's amenities include carport, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 currently offering any rent specials?
14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 pet-friendly?
No, 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 offer parking?
Yes, 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 offers parking.
Does 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 have a pool?
Yes, 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 has a pool.
Does 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 have accessible units?
No, 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306 does not have units with air conditioning.
