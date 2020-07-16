14310 Bristol Bay Pl Apt 306

Amenities

Professionally decorated furnished condo. 2/2 w/carport. Available for annual or seasonal rental (call for seasonal months & rate) This beautiful condo includes an upgraded kitchen with new appliances, living room with pull out sofa bed and a fabulous view. A short walk to the pool and picnic area with grill. The Legends has a 5 star golf course, numerous pools, an outstanding restaurant, a pub to watch your sporting events, shuffle board, enjoy bicycle riding around the well groomed Association. There is so much to do at The Legends - a truly enjoyable community to live in.