14055 Aledo CT

Amenities

pool hot tub furnished

Welcome to paradise! Have you seen me? I have everything you need to detach and relax, a beautiful open floor plan with pool and spa views, nicely landscaped with no neighboring homes in the rear or sides, I offer breeze and amazing views of the stars at night, dip in our sparkling pool spa, and disconnect from the hectic life.My 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms are tastefully decorated without a single accommodation spared. You will fall in love with every detail, from the coffered ceilings , to the recessed surround sound audio. Don't miss your chance at your dream vacation rental getaway. The many windows provide an abundance of natural light. Not to mention, fully furnished. Waiting to be lived in.