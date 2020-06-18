All apartments in Lee County
14055 Aledo CT
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:41 PM

14055 Aledo CT

14055 Aledo Ct · (239) 333-7125
Location

14055 Aledo Ct, Lee County, FL 33920

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,225

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

pool
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Welcome to paradise! Have you seen me? I have everything you need to detach and relax, a beautiful open floor plan with pool and spa views, nicely landscaped with no neighboring homes in the rear or sides, I offer breeze and amazing views of the stars at night, dip in our sparkling pool spa, and disconnect from the hectic life.My 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms are tastefully decorated without a single accommodation spared. You will fall in love with every detail, from the coffered ceilings , to the recessed surround sound audio. Don't miss your chance at your dream vacation rental getaway. The many windows provide an abundance of natural light. Not to mention, fully furnished. Waiting to be lived in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14055 Aledo CT have any available units?
14055 Aledo CT has a unit available for $2,225 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 14055 Aledo CT currently offering any rent specials?
14055 Aledo CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14055 Aledo CT pet-friendly?
No, 14055 Aledo CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 14055 Aledo CT offer parking?
No, 14055 Aledo CT does not offer parking.
Does 14055 Aledo CT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14055 Aledo CT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14055 Aledo CT have a pool?
Yes, 14055 Aledo CT has a pool.
Does 14055 Aledo CT have accessible units?
No, 14055 Aledo CT does not have accessible units.
Does 14055 Aledo CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14055 Aledo CT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14055 Aledo CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14055 Aledo CT does not have units with air conditioning.
