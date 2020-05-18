All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 13400 Whispering Oaks DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
13400 Whispering Oaks DR
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

13400 Whispering Oaks DR

13400 Whispering Oaks Dr · (202) 494-7541
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13400 Whispering Oaks Dr, Lee County, FL 33905

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Custom Home rental for snowbird season. COMES WITH A GOLF MEMBERSHIP. $7000/month. 4 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. This is a gorgeous custom built COURTYARD HOME, no expense spared. Enjoy, the sunny south exposure from 3 different lanais, a private spectacular court yard for barbecuing, lounging in your favorite chaise lounge, soaking in the spa or taking a dip in your pool in privacy. The upstairs guest room, master bedroom and living room open to a great outdoor view of the lake or golf course. A natural gas fireplace is located on the largest lanai. You will love the kitchen with custom cabinetry, hand pick quartz surfaces and upscale appliances. The over sized Master Bath has a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, shower & soaking tub. Each of the three lanais has power roll down screens. Verandah has 2 championship 18-hole golf courses, 5 tennis courts, miles of walking/biking trails, new resort style pool and a renovated fitness center, kayaks on the Orange River. Sorry no pets, and no smoking on the property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13400 Whispering Oaks DR have any available units?
13400 Whispering Oaks DR has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13400 Whispering Oaks DR have?
Some of 13400 Whispering Oaks DR's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13400 Whispering Oaks DR currently offering any rent specials?
13400 Whispering Oaks DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13400 Whispering Oaks DR pet-friendly?
No, 13400 Whispering Oaks DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 13400 Whispering Oaks DR offer parking?
No, 13400 Whispering Oaks DR does not offer parking.
Does 13400 Whispering Oaks DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13400 Whispering Oaks DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13400 Whispering Oaks DR have a pool?
Yes, 13400 Whispering Oaks DR has a pool.
Does 13400 Whispering Oaks DR have accessible units?
No, 13400 Whispering Oaks DR does not have accessible units.
Does 13400 Whispering Oaks DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 13400 Whispering Oaks DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13400 Whispering Oaks DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 13400 Whispering Oaks DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13400 Whispering Oaks DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe
Iona, FL 33908
Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Springs at Gulf Coast
19520 Highland Oaks Dr
Estero, FL 33928
Millennium
9505 Blackwood Cir
Fort Myers, FL 33967
The Reef
10121 Shephard St
Three Oaks, FL 33967
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive
Villas, FL 33908
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity