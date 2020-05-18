13400 Whispering Oaks DR

Amenities

Custom Home rental for snowbird season. COMES WITH A GOLF MEMBERSHIP. $7000/month. 4 MONTH MINIMUM RENTAL. This is a gorgeous custom built COURTYARD HOME, no expense spared. Enjoy, the sunny south exposure from 3 different lanais, a private spectacular court yard for barbecuing, lounging in your favorite chaise lounge, soaking in the spa or taking a dip in your pool in privacy. The upstairs guest room, master bedroom and living room open to a great outdoor view of the lake or golf course. A natural gas fireplace is located on the largest lanai. You will love the kitchen with custom cabinetry, hand pick quartz surfaces and upscale appliances. The over sized Master Bath has a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, shower & soaking tub. Each of the three lanais has power roll down screens. Verandah has 2 championship 18-hole golf courses, 5 tennis courts, miles of walking/biking trails, new resort style pool and a renovated fitness center, kayaks on the Orange River. Sorry no pets, and no smoking on the property.