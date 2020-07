Amenities

recently renovated gym pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool hot tub

Like new and even more upgrades have been added to this lovely condo. Centrally located near beaches, shopping dining, entertainment and medical centers. The community has a great clubhouse with pool, spa, fitness area and is a gated community . Pictures are owners furnishings which have been removed. This is to be leased as an unfurnished condo for 6 months or 1 year.