13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150

BELLA CASA-3 BED/2 BATH-SECOND FLOOR END UNIT-FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED-2ND FLOOR - 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH, CORNER UNIT IN 2 STORY BUILDING WITH PRESERVE VIEW. Bella Casa is located in the Daniels Corridor with easy access to everything (Ball Stadiums, Hospital, Interstate 75, Airport, Beaches, and plenty of great shopping!) Amenities include heated resort pool, spa, clubhouse with state of art exercise room, outdoor deck with cozy fireplace! Tennis Courts across street from building! FIRST, LAST AND SECURITY REQUIRED.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4556736)