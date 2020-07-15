All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:52 PM

13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150

13140 Bella Casa Cir 2150 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

13140 Bella Casa Cir 2150, Lee County, FL 33966

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
hot tub
tennis court
BELLA CASA-3 BED/2 BATH-SECOND FLOOR END UNIT-FULLY FURNISHED - FULLY FURNISHED-2ND FLOOR - 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH, CORNER UNIT IN 2 STORY BUILDING WITH PRESERVE VIEW. Bella Casa is located in the Daniels Corridor with easy access to everything (Ball Stadiums, Hospital, Interstate 75, Airport, Beaches, and plenty of great shopping!) Amenities include heated resort pool, spa, clubhouse with state of art exercise room, outdoor deck with cozy fireplace! Tennis Courts across street from building! FIRST, LAST AND SECURITY REQUIRED.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4556736)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 have any available units?
13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee County, FL.
What amenities does 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 have?
Some of 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 currently offering any rent specials?
13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 pet-friendly?
No, 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 offer parking?
No, 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 does not offer parking.
Does 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 have a pool?
Yes, 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 has a pool.
Does 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 have accessible units?
No, 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 does not have accessible units.
Does 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 have units with air conditioning?
No, 13140 Bella Casa Cir #2150 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bay Breeze
16001 Bayside Pointe
Iona, FL 33908
Brantley Pines
1801 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Midtown Cape Coral
2310 Southwest 17th Place
Cape Coral, FL 33991
Parkway North Apartments
8049 Stillwater Ct
North Fort Myers, FL 33903
Estero Parc
3011 Terracap Way
Estero, FL 33928
Iona Lakes
15000 Iona Lakes Dr
Iona, FL 33908
81 West
12810 Cypress Cape Circle
Fort Myers, FL 33966
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee