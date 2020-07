Amenities

LOCATION LOCATION, NEW "WHOLE FOODS" WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE, RSW, I-75 VERY CLOSE! This Great town-home in Brookshire features a full kitchen, master bedroom with balcony, guest room, full bath, dining room and living room with a full size washer and dryer plus a loft. This unit has a screened in court yard with a storage shed. The community has 2 pools and a hot tub.