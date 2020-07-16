13070 White Marsh LN

Amenities

pool tennis court clubhouse hot tub media room car wash area

AGENTS : see confid remarks B 4 showing! NO SMOKING IN UNIT OR ON LANAI. CAN ALSO BE RENTED UNFURN



Nicely furnished, well maintained, condo backS to sm pond + grassy area in relaxing Cross Creek Country Club community. Newer carpet in lvg room; newly painted thruout w pleasing modern decor. Cathedral ceiling provides light, bright & spacious feeling, making unit seem considerably larger!



Relax on yr screened in lanai w private view to enjoy morning bevs-- even meals--in the fresh air.



Complex features 2 heated pools, hot tubs, tennis & pickle ball courts,+car wash area,bike/walking trails, community clubhouse and access to golf course for an xtra but reasonable fee.



Live an active life maintenance-free liife style: come and go as you please! Amenities such as intl airport, restaurants, & shopping in Gulf Coast and Bell Tower malls. Supermarkets, movie theaters and entertainment (Hammond stadium) are just minutes away--off of centrally located Daniels pkwy. Access to awesome beaches and fine dining on Sanibel and Captiva make this a complex you'll not want to miss!



Perfect for mature couple looking for peace and tranquillity or two professional roommates.