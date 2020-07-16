All apartments in Lee County
Lee County, FL
13070 White Marsh LN
Last updated May 5 2020 at 5:22 PM

13070 White Marsh LN

13070 White Marsh Lane · (239) 673-6686
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13070 White Marsh Lane, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

pool
tennis court
clubhouse
hot tub
media room
car wash area
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
media room
tennis court
AGENTS : see confid remarks B 4 showing! NO SMOKING IN UNIT OR ON LANAI. CAN ALSO BE RENTED UNFURN

Nicely furnished, well maintained, condo backS to sm pond + grassy area in relaxing Cross Creek Country Club community. Newer carpet in lvg room; newly painted thruout w pleasing modern decor. Cathedral ceiling provides light, bright & spacious feeling, making unit seem considerably larger!

Relax on yr screened in lanai w private view to enjoy morning bevs-- even meals--in the fresh air.

Complex features 2 heated pools, hot tubs, tennis & pickle ball courts,+car wash area,bike/walking trails, community clubhouse and access to golf course for an xtra but reasonable fee.

Live an active life maintenance-free liife style: come and go as you please! Amenities such as intl airport, restaurants, & shopping in Gulf Coast and Bell Tower malls. Supermarkets, movie theaters and entertainment (Hammond stadium) are just minutes away--off of centrally located Daniels pkwy. Access to awesome beaches and fine dining on Sanibel and Captiva make this a complex you'll not want to miss!

Perfect for mature couple looking for peace and tranquillity or two professional roommates.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13070 White Marsh LN have any available units?
13070 White Marsh LN has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13070 White Marsh LN have?
Some of 13070 White Marsh LN's amenities include pool, tennis court, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13070 White Marsh LN currently offering any rent specials?
13070 White Marsh LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13070 White Marsh LN pet-friendly?
No, 13070 White Marsh LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 13070 White Marsh LN offer parking?
No, 13070 White Marsh LN does not offer parking.
Does 13070 White Marsh LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13070 White Marsh LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13070 White Marsh LN have a pool?
Yes, 13070 White Marsh LN has a pool.
Does 13070 White Marsh LN have accessible units?
No, 13070 White Marsh LN does not have accessible units.
Does 13070 White Marsh LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 13070 White Marsh LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13070 White Marsh LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 13070 White Marsh LN does not have units with air conditioning.
