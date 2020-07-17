12470 Villagio WAY

Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub

Opportuniity! Exquisite turnkey furnished home on the Arthur Hills Championship Golf course. Owner will transfer membership to the magnificent amenities in Renaissance! This pool/spa home will be the consummate experience for the most discriminating tenant with pool and lake views of the Fairway on the 7th Hole. Crown molding through out the living area. Den has a murphy bed to accommodate more guests and a private second bedroom with bath. Spacious great room with the long view of the screened lanai of sliding glass doors and view of outdoor, screened living area with grill, fireplace, tv and infinity edge pool/spa. Upgraded cherry cabinets in the kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, huge breakfast bar and dining nook. Lavish master bath with separate vanity sinks, walk in shower and jacuzzi bath and two walk in closets. Owner prefers a two month minimum lease or longer. Exceptional location near spring training, airport, restaurants and shopping and with quick access to I-75. Beautiful restaurant and amenities.