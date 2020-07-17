All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 12470 Villagio WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
12470 Villagio WAY
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:23 PM

12470 Villagio WAY

12470 Villagio Way · (888) 534-1116
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

12470 Villagio Way, Lee County, FL 33912

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Opportuniity! Exquisite turnkey furnished home on the Arthur Hills Championship Golf course. Owner will transfer membership to the magnificent amenities in Renaissance! This pool/spa home will be the consummate experience for the most discriminating tenant with pool and lake views of the Fairway on the 7th Hole. Crown molding through out the living area. Den has a murphy bed to accommodate more guests and a private second bedroom with bath. Spacious great room with the long view of the screened lanai of sliding glass doors and view of outdoor, screened living area with grill, fireplace, tv and infinity edge pool/spa. Upgraded cherry cabinets in the kitchen with Wolf and Sub-Zero stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, huge breakfast bar and dining nook. Lavish master bath with separate vanity sinks, walk in shower and jacuzzi bath and two walk in closets. Owner prefers a two month minimum lease or longer. Exceptional location near spring training, airport, restaurants and shopping and with quick access to I-75. Beautiful restaurant and amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12470 Villagio WAY have any available units?
12470 Villagio WAY has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 12470 Villagio WAY have?
Some of 12470 Villagio WAY's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12470 Villagio WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12470 Villagio WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12470 Villagio WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12470 Villagio WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 12470 Villagio WAY offer parking?
Yes, 12470 Villagio WAY offers parking.
Does 12470 Villagio WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12470 Villagio WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12470 Villagio WAY have a pool?
Yes, 12470 Villagio WAY has a pool.
Does 12470 Villagio WAY have accessible units?
No, 12470 Villagio WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12470 Villagio WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 12470 Villagio WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12470 Villagio WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12470 Villagio WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 12470 Villagio WAY?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress West
6308 Panther Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33919
Lexington Palms at the Forum
7500 Omni Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Portofino Cove
4180 Umbria Ln
Fort Myers, FL 33916
Coastal Village
19401 Skidmore Way
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Pine Meadows I Apartments
15025 Pine Meadows Drive
Villas, FL 33908
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Laurels Apartment Homes
2346 Winkler Ave
Fort Myers, FL 33901
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity