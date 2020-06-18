All apartments in Lee County
Find more places like 11747 Via Savona CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee County, FL
/
11747 Via Savona CT
Last updated July 4 2020 at 1:56 AM

11747 Via Savona CT

11747 Via Savona Court · (920) 540-6822
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

11747 Via Savona Court, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

5 Bed · 7 Bath · 3986 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
concierge
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY. UNFURNISHED LUXURY RENTAL! Live in luxurious paradise within the exclusive gates of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club, the #1 Award Wining Community in the U.S. This waterfront beach home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, over-sized windows and doors for expansive views throughout every room. Desirable Southwest rear exposure allows for gorgeous sunset views from the privacy of your own lanai and beach. Gourmet dream kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the resort-style lifestyle and the award wining amenities of Miromar Lakes with miles of white sand beaches, tennis courts, pickle ball, state-of-the-art fitness center and TRX room, full service salon and spa, marine services, clubhouse boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool with poolside food and beverage service, towel service, 2 restaurants, concierge service, business center, library, full size movie theater, and a year round active social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for everyone. If the luxuries of resort-style living is what you like, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11747 Via Savona CT have any available units?
11747 Via Savona CT has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11747 Via Savona CT have?
Some of 11747 Via Savona CT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11747 Via Savona CT currently offering any rent specials?
11747 Via Savona CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11747 Via Savona CT pet-friendly?
No, 11747 Via Savona CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 11747 Via Savona CT offer parking?
No, 11747 Via Savona CT does not offer parking.
Does 11747 Via Savona CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11747 Via Savona CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11747 Via Savona CT have a pool?
Yes, 11747 Via Savona CT has a pool.
Does 11747 Via Savona CT have accessible units?
No, 11747 Via Savona CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11747 Via Savona CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11747 Via Savona CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11747 Via Savona CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11747 Via Savona CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 11747 Via Savona CT?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Cypress Legends
3247 Forum Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33905
Murano at Three Oaks
17167 Three Oaks Parkway
Fort Myers, FL 33967
Legacy Gateway
13461 Chana Court
Fort Myers, FL 33913
The Fountains at Forestwood
1735 Brantley Rd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
Sanibel Straits
16100 Myriad Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33908
Uptown at Liberty Park
2505 Liberty Park Dr
Cape Coral, FL 33909
The Corals
7310 Penzance Boulevard
Fort Myers, FL 33966
Longitude 81
11221 Everblades Pkwy
Estero, FL 33928

Similar Pages

Palm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLBradenton, FLSarasota, FLNaples, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLPort Charlotte, FLEstero, FLVenice, FLNorth Fort Myers, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FL
Villas, FLSouth Bradenton, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLThe Meadows, FLThree Oaks, FLPunta Gorda, FLSt. James City, FLGateway, FLFort Myers Beach, FLWhiskey Creek, FLSan Carlos Park, FLMcGregor, FL
Lehigh Acres, FLTice, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLOrangetree, FLNaples Park, FLRotonda, FLPelican Bay, FLVineyards, FLEnglewood, FLNorth Port, FLCharlotte Harbor, FLLely Resort, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida SouthWestern State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Hodges UniversityFlorida Gulf Coast University
University of South Florida-Sarasota-Manatee
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity