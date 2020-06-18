11747 Via Savona CT

Amenities

ANNUAL RENTAL ONLY. UNFURNISHED LUXURY RENTAL! Live in luxurious paradise within the exclusive gates of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club, the #1 Award Wining Community in the U.S. This waterfront beach home offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, 2 half baths, over-sized windows and doors for expansive views throughout every room. Desirable Southwest rear exposure allows for gorgeous sunset views from the privacy of your own lanai and beach. Gourmet dream kitchen with granite counter tops and custom cabinets with an open floor plan perfect for entertaining. Enjoy the resort-style lifestyle and the award wining amenities of Miromar Lakes with miles of white sand beaches, tennis courts, pickle ball, state-of-the-art fitness center and TRX room, full service salon and spa, marine services, clubhouse boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool with poolside food and beverage service, towel service, 2 restaurants, concierge service, business center, library, full size movie theater, and a year round active social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for everyone. If the luxuries of resort-style living is what you like, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!