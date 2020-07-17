All apartments in Lee County
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated April 19 2020 at 8:01 PM

10740 Vivaldi CT

10740 Vivaldi Court · (239) 910-1180
Location

10740 Vivaldi Court, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$4,400

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
tennis court
volleyball court
Welcome to Paradise Living!! This stunning one of a kind 3 bedroom plus den top floor condo offers 2,700 sq ft under air with two outdoor lanais. This home features an expansive master suite with an outdoor wrap around lanai, a large den, gourmet chef's kitchen, breakfast bar, great room, dining room, custom flooring and ceilings throughout, 2 car garage, private elevator, professionally decorated and furnished. The front lanai provides panoramic views of the lake and water features for you to enjoy paradise by day and sunsets by night! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Vivaldi, just steps away from the pool and spa. Vivaldi is located in the breath taking award-winning community of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. Miromar Lakes offers resort-style living with 3 miles of white sand beaches, 2 marinas, community boat dock, water taxis, boat rentals, waterskiing, kayaking, paddle boards, 2 restaurants, infinity pool, poolside food and beverage service, towel service, a full service salon and spa, attended fitness center, saunas, locker room, tennis, pickle ball, bocce ball, sand volleyball, basketballs, library, state of the art theater, concierge service and so much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10740 Vivaldi CT have any available units?
10740 Vivaldi CT has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10740 Vivaldi CT have?
Some of 10740 Vivaldi CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10740 Vivaldi CT currently offering any rent specials?
10740 Vivaldi CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10740 Vivaldi CT pet-friendly?
No, 10740 Vivaldi CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10740 Vivaldi CT offer parking?
Yes, 10740 Vivaldi CT offers parking.
Does 10740 Vivaldi CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10740 Vivaldi CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10740 Vivaldi CT have a pool?
Yes, 10740 Vivaldi CT has a pool.
Does 10740 Vivaldi CT have accessible units?
No, 10740 Vivaldi CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10740 Vivaldi CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10740 Vivaldi CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10740 Vivaldi CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10740 Vivaldi CT does not have units with air conditioning.
