10740 Vivaldi CT

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court bocce court concierge elevator gym parking pool garage hot tub media room sauna tennis court volleyball court

Welcome to Paradise Living!! This stunning one of a kind 3 bedroom plus den top floor condo offers 2,700 sq ft under air with two outdoor lanais. This home features an expansive master suite with an outdoor wrap around lanai, a large den, gourmet chef's kitchen, breakfast bar, great room, dining room, custom flooring and ceilings throughout, 2 car garage, private elevator, professionally decorated and furnished. The front lanai provides panoramic views of the lake and water features for you to enjoy paradise by day and sunsets by night! Located in the beautiful neighborhood of Vivaldi, just steps away from the pool and spa. Vivaldi is located in the breath taking award-winning community of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club. Miromar Lakes offers resort-style living with 3 miles of white sand beaches, 2 marinas, community boat dock, water taxis, boat rentals, waterskiing, kayaking, paddle boards, 2 restaurants, infinity pool, poolside food and beverage service, towel service, a full service salon and spa, attended fitness center, saunas, locker room, tennis, pickle ball, bocce ball, sand volleyball, basketballs, library, state of the art theater, concierge service and so much more.