10550 Marino Pointe DR

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool playground tennis court hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool hot tub tennis court

Available annually or/ and seasonally, and fully furnished!! $3500. per month annually and 6,000 per month for 2020 season. This condo is gorgeous and can be yours to Enjoy all the amenities of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club, a world class resort!! 10,000 sq.ft infinity edge pool, whirlpool spa, marina, with boat rentals, fishing, water skiing, sailing, European full service spa, Full service beauty salon, Har-Tru tennis courts, children's playground, and three miles of sandy white beach. Reserve your rental now!