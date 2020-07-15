All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:14 PM

10550 Marino Pointe DR

10550 Marino Pointe Drive · (201) 394-9606
Location

10550 Marino Pointe Drive, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2686 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pool
playground
tennis court
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Available annually or/ and seasonally, and fully furnished!! $3500. per month annually and 6,000 per month for 2020 season. This condo is gorgeous and can be yours to Enjoy all the amenities of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club, a world class resort!! 10,000 sq.ft infinity edge pool, whirlpool spa, marina, with boat rentals, fishing, water skiing, sailing, European full service spa, Full service beauty salon, Har-Tru tennis courts, children's playground, and three miles of sandy white beach. Reserve your rental now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10550 Marino Pointe DR have any available units?
10550 Marino Pointe DR has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10550 Marino Pointe DR have?
Some of 10550 Marino Pointe DR's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10550 Marino Pointe DR currently offering any rent specials?
10550 Marino Pointe DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10550 Marino Pointe DR pet-friendly?
No, 10550 Marino Pointe DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10550 Marino Pointe DR offer parking?
No, 10550 Marino Pointe DR does not offer parking.
Does 10550 Marino Pointe DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10550 Marino Pointe DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10550 Marino Pointe DR have a pool?
Yes, 10550 Marino Pointe DR has a pool.
Does 10550 Marino Pointe DR have accessible units?
No, 10550 Marino Pointe DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10550 Marino Pointe DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10550 Marino Pointe DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10550 Marino Pointe DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10550 Marino Pointe DR does not have units with air conditioning.
