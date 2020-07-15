10550 Marino Pointe DR

Amenities
Available annually or/ and seasonally, and fully furnished!! $3500. per month annually and 6,000 per month for 2020 season. This condo is gorgeous and can be yours to Enjoy all the amenities of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club, a world class resort!! 10,000 sq.ft infinity edge pool, whirlpool spa, marina, with boat rentals, fishing, water skiing, sailing, European full service spa, Full service beauty salon, Har-Tru tennis courts, children's playground, and three miles of sandy white beach. Reserve your rental now!