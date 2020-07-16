All apartments in Lee County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:13 PM

10460 Via Balestri DR

10460 Via Balestri Drive · (920) 540-6822
Location

10460 Via Balestri Drive, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3114 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
volleyball court
Vacation in Luxury! This custom built pool home offers you 3,114 sq ft under air and 5,949 in total living space. 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a den/office, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an incredible outdoor living space equipped with an outdoor kitchen, heated pool and spa, fireplace and views extending over the lake and golf course. Included in your vacation rental are full access to the amenities at the Award Winning Miromar Lakes Beach Club including tennis, pickleball, state-of-the-art attended fitness center, full service salon and spa, marine services, boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool with poolside food and beverage service, towel service, 2 restaurants, movie theater, sand volleyball, paddle boards, kayaks, boat rentals, sunset cruises, bocce ball, and miles of white sandy beaches with cabanas and hammocks throughout. Miromar Lakes has a full social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for all ages. If resort style living is what you like, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10460 Via Balestri DR have any available units?
10460 Via Balestri DR has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10460 Via Balestri DR have?
Some of 10460 Via Balestri DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10460 Via Balestri DR currently offering any rent specials?
10460 Via Balestri DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10460 Via Balestri DR pet-friendly?
No, 10460 Via Balestri DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10460 Via Balestri DR offer parking?
No, 10460 Via Balestri DR does not offer parking.
Does 10460 Via Balestri DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10460 Via Balestri DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10460 Via Balestri DR have a pool?
Yes, 10460 Via Balestri DR has a pool.
Does 10460 Via Balestri DR have accessible units?
No, 10460 Via Balestri DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10460 Via Balestri DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10460 Via Balestri DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10460 Via Balestri DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10460 Via Balestri DR does not have units with air conditioning.
