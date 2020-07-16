10460 Via Balestri DR

Amenities

Vacation in Luxury! This custom built pool home offers you 3,114 sq ft under air and 5,949 in total living space. 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a den/office, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and an incredible outdoor living space equipped with an outdoor kitchen, heated pool and spa, fireplace and views extending over the lake and golf course. Included in your vacation rental are full access to the amenities at the Award Winning Miromar Lakes Beach Club including tennis, pickleball, state-of-the-art attended fitness center, full service salon and spa, marine services, boat docks, boat rentals, infinity pool with poolside food and beverage service, towel service, 2 restaurants, movie theater, sand volleyball, paddle boards, kayaks, boat rentals, sunset cruises, bocce ball, and miles of white sandy beaches with cabanas and hammocks throughout. Miromar Lakes has a full social calendar with events and entertainment suitable for all ages. If resort style living is what you like, Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!