10380 Via Balestri DR

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher gym pool pool table

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse gym pool pool table bbq/grill hot tub media room tennis court

Live in Luxury! This stunning 4 bedroom 4 bath plus den pool and spa estate home in the exclusive area of Siena of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club Community is available for short-term and season rentals. This home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with granite countertops and island, a large breakfast bar, dining room, master suite with a bayed sitting area, floor to ceiling windows and French doors to the lanai, a large den, 3 guest bedrooms, expansive screened in lanai with built a built in kitchen and bar, pool and spa overlooking the lake and golf course. This gorgeous home is located in Siena and is within walking distance to award winning amenities in Miromar Lakes Beach Club. This community offers a stunning Beach Clubhouse, 3 miles of white sand beaches, two marinas, two restaurants, live entertainment, poolside food and beverage service, towel service, full spa and beauty salon, a 10,000 sq. ft. infinity pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis, pickle ball, bocce courts, movie theater, billiard table, library, card room, and so much more! Come see why Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!