Last updated April 14 2020 at 7:15 PM

10380 Via Balestri DR

10380 Via Balestri Drive · (239) 910-1180
Location

10380 Via Balestri Drive, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3113 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
tennis court
Live in Luxury! This stunning 4 bedroom 4 bath plus den pool and spa estate home in the exclusive area of Siena of Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club Community is available for short-term and season rentals. This home boasts a gourmet chef's kitchen with granite countertops and island, a large breakfast bar, dining room, master suite with a bayed sitting area, floor to ceiling windows and French doors to the lanai, a large den, 3 guest bedrooms, expansive screened in lanai with built a built in kitchen and bar, pool and spa overlooking the lake and golf course. This gorgeous home is located in Siena and is within walking distance to award winning amenities in Miromar Lakes Beach Club. This community offers a stunning Beach Clubhouse, 3 miles of white sand beaches, two marinas, two restaurants, live entertainment, poolside food and beverage service, towel service, full spa and beauty salon, a 10,000 sq. ft. infinity pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis, pickle ball, bocce courts, movie theater, billiard table, library, card room, and so much more! Come see why Miromar Lakes Beach and Golf Club is where you want to be!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10380 Via Balestri DR have any available units?
10380 Via Balestri DR has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10380 Via Balestri DR have?
Some of 10380 Via Balestri DR's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10380 Via Balestri DR currently offering any rent specials?
10380 Via Balestri DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10380 Via Balestri DR pet-friendly?
No, 10380 Via Balestri DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10380 Via Balestri DR offer parking?
No, 10380 Via Balestri DR does not offer parking.
Does 10380 Via Balestri DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10380 Via Balestri DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10380 Via Balestri DR have a pool?
Yes, 10380 Via Balestri DR has a pool.
Does 10380 Via Balestri DR have accessible units?
No, 10380 Via Balestri DR does not have accessible units.
Does 10380 Via Balestri DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10380 Via Balestri DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 10380 Via Balestri DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 10380 Via Balestri DR does not have units with air conditioning.
