Last updated June 2 2020 at 3:59 PM

10050 VALIANT CT

10050 Valiant Court · (239) 821-6038
Location

10050 Valiant Court, Lee County, FL 33913

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
Annual rental Just $2900 per month staring on Jnauary 1st 2021 ...................... Best Location. Resort style living at its finest. Magnificent 3 bedroom plus den, 2-1/2 bath second floor residence awaits you. This residence is completely tiled with the exception of bedrooms. Great open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. This highly desirable open floor plan has over sized sliding glass doors with plenty of natural light coming thru. Conveniently located within walking distance to the Beach, Cabanas, Beach Club, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Pool, Restaurants and Marina.
Available for season $7000.00 per month and Off season $3800.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10050 VALIANT CT have any available units?
10050 VALIANT CT has a unit available for $2,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10050 VALIANT CT have?
Some of 10050 VALIANT CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10050 VALIANT CT currently offering any rent specials?
10050 VALIANT CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10050 VALIANT CT pet-friendly?
No, 10050 VALIANT CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lee County.
Does 10050 VALIANT CT offer parking?
No, 10050 VALIANT CT does not offer parking.
Does 10050 VALIANT CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10050 VALIANT CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10050 VALIANT CT have a pool?
Yes, 10050 VALIANT CT has a pool.
Does 10050 VALIANT CT have accessible units?
No, 10050 VALIANT CT does not have accessible units.
Does 10050 VALIANT CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10050 VALIANT CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 10050 VALIANT CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10050 VALIANT CT does not have units with air conditioning.
