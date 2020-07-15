10050 VALIANT CT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Annual rental Just $2900 per month staring on Jnauary 1st 2021 ...................... Best Location. Resort style living at its finest. Magnificent 3 bedroom plus den, 2-1/2 bath second floor residence awaits you. This residence is completely tiled with the exception of bedrooms. Great open floor plan. Eat-in kitchen and formal dining room. This highly desirable open floor plan has over sized sliding glass doors with plenty of natural light coming thru. Conveniently located within walking distance to the Beach, Cabanas, Beach Club, Fitness Center, Tennis Courts, Pool, Restaurants and Marina.

Available for season $7000.00 per month and Off season $3800.00