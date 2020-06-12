/
2 bedroom apartments
162 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lantana, FL
East Central Boulevard
25 Units Available
Aura Seaside
1400 S Dixie Hwy, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,766
1221 sqft
Oceanfront community just 15 minutes from Palm Beach and Boca Raton shopping, dining, and entertainment. One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with great views and gourmet kitchens.
17 Units Available
Town Lantana
1001 Watertower way, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1002 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Town Lantana in Lantana. View photos, descriptions and more!
9 Units Available
The View at Waters Edge
6175 Reflections Blvd, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
565 sqft
Near I-95 and Boynton Town Center. This beach-like resort community features a spacious pool with a sundeck, fitness center, and ample green space. Modern interiors with large windows, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1206 S. Lake Dr. Apt. 506
1206 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent. Boaters Paradise Includes boat slip and boat lift up to 35 foot boat. - 2/2 Intracoastal Water front Penthouse Condo For Rent.
Ocean Breeze
1 Unit Available
100
100 Lake Worth Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Community on Intracoastal, east of Boynton Beach in Hypoluxo, FL The Yacht Club townhouse community Two- story, 2 bedrooms, 2.
East Central Boulevard
1 Unit Available
1202 S Lake Dr
1202 South Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1351 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR APT IN SECURE QUIET BOUTIQUE BLDG WITH SPECTACULAR VIEW OF ICW. COMFORTABLE FURNISHED W/ONE BEDROOM KING BED, SEPARATE DEN WITH SOFA BD AND DESK, LR, DR, FULL KITCHEN, W/D IN UNIT.
1 Unit Available
890 N Federal Hwy
890 Federal Highway, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1025 sqft
PRICE JUST OT BETTER! Come and discover that special place you will call home, beautiful water views, from almost every window, lot of natural light, nice, clean and remodeled, walking closets, split plan, ready to move, easy condo approval, water
Southwinds
1 Unit Available
1343 Gateway Drive
1343 Gateway Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
746 sqft
Villa type. close to shopping. Centrally located. Minutes to beaches. Convenient distance to the Airport.
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
366 Moorings Drive
366 Moorings Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1692 sqft
2 bedrooms and a den that can be used as a third bedroom
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
332 W Mango Street
332 West Mango Street, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
792 sqft
Comfortable two bedroom unit with hardwood floors, granite counters in the kitchen. Brand new central air just installed. Mostly fenced back yard. Fully enclosed and air conditioned front porch can be a great office or reading room.
Ocean Walk
1 Unit Available
319 W Ocean Avenue
319 West Ocean Avenue, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1040 sqft
Available at once for 4 months.
East Ocean Avenue
1 Unit Available
322 N Lake Drive
322 North Lake Drive, Lantana, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1708 sqft
Bring your Boat! This annual townhome rental is directly on the wide intracoastal waterway and includes a boat slip for up to a 33 foot vessel. Beautiful water views from first and second floors! Two bedrooms, two bathrooms plus laundry upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Lantana
High Ridge
7 Units Available
High Ridge Landing
3609 High Ridge Road, Boynton Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1113 sqft
This stunning community is near Boynton Beach. Resort-style amenities throughout including a yoga studio, pool, and clubhouse. Apartments offer stainless steel appliances, wood cabinetry, and luxury finishes.
1 Unit Available
2251 Shimmery Lane
2251 Shimmery Lane, Palm Beach County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1164 sqft
Available 07/01/20 2/2 LUXURY TOWN HOME, FAST APPROVAL - Property Id: 37017 Beautiful 2Beds/2Baths Luxury Townhome. Granite countertops, wood floors, full laundry room, 42" wood cabinets and much more!! Bridgewater is the perfect community for you.
SOSA
1 Unit Available
1315 S M St
1315 South M Street, Lake Worth, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
810 sqft
Lake Worth Single Family Home W/ Fenced yard - 2 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home with Large Yard. Newly painted home featuring high ceilings and an open layout.
1 Unit Available
3605 S Ocean Boulevard
3605 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1121 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED UPDATED 2BR/2BA CONDO WITH SUNNY SOUTH EXPOSURE OFFERS PEACEFUL VIEWS OF TROPICAL ZEN GARDENS,POOL & THE INTRACOASTAL WATERWAY! INTRACOASTAL & PRIVATE BEACH ACCESS GIVES YOU THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS! FEATURES INCLUDE WHITE CABINETS &
1 Unit Available
3230 S OCEAN
3230 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
980 sqft
Boutique Condo with Private Beach! 2 bed 2 bath ocean and ICW views from living and bedroom balconies. Community Room/Club Room, Fitness and Pool. Plenty of parking. Secured Entry Bldg in sought after Palm Beach.
1 Unit Available
7979 Terrace Road
7979 Terrace Road, San Castle, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
792 sqft
This is a great 2/1 rental near the east Lantana area. NO HOA. Plenty of parking space. Minutes to the beaches. Easy access to I-95 highway. There is a 3rd room that can be used as a Den/Office or small bedroom. Call to make an appointment.
1 Unit Available
127 Yacht Club Way
127 Yacht Club Way, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1115 sqft
2 Story, 2 bed/2.5 bath townhouse in gated Intracoastal Community of the Yacht Club. Beautiful Pool & Spa overlooking the Intracoastal Waterways, tennis courts, fitness center, club house and much more.
1 Unit Available
3543 S Ocean Boulevard
3543 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1637 sqft
RENT 2 OWN OR LEASE PURCHASE ONLY! Rarely available spacious corner townhome with loft directly on the Intracoastal waterway in prime south palm beach location. Located just north of Lantana Rd on A1A...
1 Unit Available
600 Scotia Drive
600 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1168 sqft
2 bedrooms, 2 and 1 half bathrooms with a 1 car garage. All bedrooms on 2nd floor with washer and dryer and 2 bathrooms inside bedrooms. First floor is great room, kitchen, half bathroom and garage.
1 Unit Available
3610 S Ocean Boulevard
3610 South Ocean Boulevard, South Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
1540 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3610 S Ocean Boulevard in South Palm Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3450 S Ocean Boulevard Boulevard
3450 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1420 sqft
Owners combined 704 and 705 to make a very spacious two bedroom/two bathroom apartment. If you enjoy entertaining during the season, this is the condo for you! Plenty of space, overlooking the ocean, totally renovated, come take a look.
1 Unit Available
1200 Scotia Drive
1200 Scotia Dr, Hypoluxo, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1055 sqft
Totally remodeled * Intracoastal * water views in gated neighborhood! New kitchen, quartz countertops, extended bar & stainless appliances! New tile floors throughout! Fresh paint! Upgraded bathroom with beautiful shower & large quartz vanity.
