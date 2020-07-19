6307 DESERT PEACE AVENUE

Amenities

An outstanding single family home in Dupree Lakes ready for you to move in. Freshly painted 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 bar garage split floor plan has many features to offer: beautiful kitchen with a breakfast bar, separate dining/formal living room, large, air conditioned storage closet in the laundry room, screened patio with no back neighbors just to name a few. Don't Miss This One! Perfect 3 bedroom 2 full bath home located in popular Dupree Lakes! Master suite offers walk in closet and bath with garden tub, separate walk in shower and dual vanities. Enjoy Florida wildlife from your own back yard, no rear neighbors! Dupree Lakes offers clubhouse, community pool, tennis courts, basketball courts and playground. Conveniently located near major roadways, dining, shopping and entertainment.