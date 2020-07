Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Older two story home 3/3 plus den located on Lake Thomas in once remote area of Land O Lakes. This home is located next to the lakefront lot, unobstructed view, access to incredible Lake Thomas

Downstairs has two bedrooms, two baths plus den. Upstairs is bedroom living room combo with balcony overlooking lake.

Fresh interior paint, new carpet

detached garage, mainly for storage

Pets considered case by case

the correct address is 5439 Two Ninety Nine Dr., Land O Lakes, FL