Land O' Lakes, FL
3160 Calvano Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:35 PM

3160 Calvano Drive

3160 Calvano Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3160 Calvano Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house boasts 1,971 Sq feet, a 2 car garage and is the perfect size for you and your family! As soon as you walk in the door you will see your separate dining area and the rest of your home due to its spacious open floor plan. The kitchen has a large island with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Tile is throughout the property with lush carpeting available in your bedrooms. There is also a separate utility room housing your washer and dryer units. The property is situated in the beautiful community of Terra Bella which is located in the heart of Land OâLakes. This community allows you convenient access to beaches, golf courses, premium outlet shopping and I-75 or I-275. Neighborhood Amenities include a community pool with cabanas, large open pavilion and more. Call today to schedule a showing this newer home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3160 Calvano Drive have any available units?
3160 Calvano Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 3160 Calvano Drive have?
Some of 3160 Calvano Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3160 Calvano Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3160 Calvano Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3160 Calvano Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3160 Calvano Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 3160 Calvano Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3160 Calvano Drive offers parking.
Does 3160 Calvano Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3160 Calvano Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3160 Calvano Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3160 Calvano Drive has a pool.
Does 3160 Calvano Drive have accessible units?
No, 3160 Calvano Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3160 Calvano Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3160 Calvano Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3160 Calvano Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3160 Calvano Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
