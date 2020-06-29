3160 Calvano Drive

Amenities

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house boasts 1,971 Sq feet, a 2 car garage and is the perfect size for you and your family! As soon as you walk in the door you will see your separate dining area and the rest of your home due to its spacious open floor plan. The kitchen has a large island with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances! Tile is throughout the property with lush carpeting available in your bedrooms. There is also a separate utility room housing your washer and dryer units. The property is situated in the beautiful community of Terra Bella which is located in the heart of Land OâLakes. This community allows you convenient access to beaches, golf courses, premium outlet shopping and I-75 or I-275. Neighborhood Amenities include a community pool with cabanas, large open pavilion and more. Call today to schedule a showing this newer home will not last long!