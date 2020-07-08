All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:07 PM

2834 MARTHA LANE

2834 Martha Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2834 Martha Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett South

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VACANT - REMODELED - AND READY FOR MOVE IN! SINGLE FAMILY HOME Land O' Lakes, Lake Padgett 3 Bedroom 2 Bath HOME with one car garage! Kitchen has newer side by side refrigerator, newer stove, and more! Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities with hard surface countertops, new lights, and new designer framed mirrors. Newer wood looking floor and tile - all main areas, all bedrooms are carpeted. Newer fans in all bedrooms and newer light fixtures throughout. Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is fenced with storage shed. Central heat & air system and interior washer and dryer hookups. Home is complete and ready for move in!!! Please drive by first and then call more more details. This ad will be removed when the property is rented. Rent $1395 + Security $1395 Pets allowed but breed restrictions 2834 Martha Lane, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639 State Road 54, North on Collier Parkway, Left on Weeks and right on Martha Home is on the right side of street

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

