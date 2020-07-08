Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

VACANT - REMODELED - AND READY FOR MOVE IN! SINGLE FAMILY HOME Land O' Lakes, Lake Padgett 3 Bedroom 2 Bath HOME with one car garage! Kitchen has newer side by side refrigerator, newer stove, and more! Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities with hard surface countertops, new lights, and new designer framed mirrors. Newer wood looking floor and tile - all main areas, all bedrooms are carpeted. Newer fans in all bedrooms and newer light fixtures throughout. Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is fenced with storage shed. Central heat & air system and interior washer and dryer hookups. Home is complete and ready for move in!!! Please drive by first and then call more more details. This ad will be removed when the property is rented. Rent $1395 + Security $1395 Pets allowed but breed restrictions 2834 Martha Lane, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639 State Road 54, North on Collier Parkway, Left on Weeks and right on Martha Home is on the right side of street