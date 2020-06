Amenities

Beautiful ! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home with 2 Car Attached Garage, Central Heat and Air, All Appliances, Spacious Rooms, Washer and Dryer Hookups, Built in 2006, Approx. 1517 Sq. Ft. Tile and Carpet Large Greatroom ! Call today to view this Beauty ! Offered by Unique Property Services, Inc, Licensed Real Estate Brokerage Jay Bryson Licensed Real Estate Agent (813) 695-2152

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.