Last updated June 19 2019 at 10:19 AM

24426 SUMMER WIND COURT

24426 Summer Wind Court · No Longer Available
Location

24426 Summer Wind Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Oak Grove

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This well-maintained Single Story, 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home built by Inland Homes offers 1200+ Sq. Ft., UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHS & is in the highly sought-after community of Oak Grove. You instantly fall in love w/ the homes HIGH ceilings, Open, and Spacious floor plan. Your DREAM KITCHEN boasts upgraded GRANITE counter tops, nice stained wood cabinetry, & a gas range. There is ample cabinet space, complete w/ Breakfast Bar. The kitchen is open to the family room & includes sliding glass doors for a view of the large screened lanai & fenced backyard. The Master Suite has brand new Luxury Vinyl Tile. Welcome home to this family friendly community where you can walk to Denham Oaks Elementary and Families can Enjoy an evening stroll through the Nature area with ponds on both sides of the sidewalk. Only Minutes to the Tampa Premium Outlets, Wiregrass Mall, Cobb Cine’bistro at Grove 16, easy access to I-75/275, lots of choices for dining, Hospitals & the Florida Ice Center!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT have any available units?
24426 SUMMER WIND COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT have?
Some of 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT currently offering any rent specials?
24426 SUMMER WIND COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT pet-friendly?
No, 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT offer parking?
Yes, 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT offers parking.
Does 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT have a pool?
No, 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT does not have a pool.
Does 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT have accessible units?
No, 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 24426 SUMMER WIND COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
