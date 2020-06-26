24426 SUMMER WIND COURT

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This well-maintained Single Story, 3-bedroom 2-bathroom home built by Inland Homes offers 1200+ Sq. Ft., UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHS & is in the highly sought-after community of Oak Grove. You instantly fall in love w/ the homes HIGH ceilings, Open, and Spacious floor plan. Your DREAM KITCHEN boasts upgraded GRANITE counter tops, nice stained wood cabinetry, & a gas range. There is ample cabinet space, complete w/ Breakfast Bar. The kitchen is open to the family room & includes sliding glass doors for a view of the large screened lanai & fenced backyard. The Master Suite has brand new Luxury Vinyl Tile. Welcome home to this family friendly community where you can walk to Denham Oaks Elementary and Families can Enjoy an evening stroll through the Nature area with ponds on both sides of the sidewalk. Only Minutes to the Tampa Premium Outlets, Wiregrass Mall, Cobb Cine’bistro at Grove 16, easy access to I-75/275, lots of choices for dining, Hospitals & the Florida Ice Center!