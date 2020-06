Amenities

patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Call Sue Wedig at 813-712-8498 to see this nice 2 bedroom home with large office / den, 2 bathrooms and a great room plan, located in gated golf community in Plantation Palms. This home has tile in all the living areas, carpet in the bedrooms and central air that includes humidity control. View of golf course from living room and patio. Rent includes lawn care by HOA. Tenants in place through February 2020. Showing now. Move in for March 2020