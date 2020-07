Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

RENT At PLANTATION PALMS !!! Available for Immediate Occupancy. The Princeton Floor Plan 3 Bedrooms, Plus Den, 2 Full Bathrooms, Inside Laundry Room With Washer & Dryer Included. Bright & Open Floor Plan With High Ceilings Plus Screened In Lanai located in a Fabulous gated community close to the newly renovated Plantation Palms Golf Club, minutes from outlet malls, 54 and 41, Suncoast and I-275 and I-75!

Make your private appointment!!