All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 23645 Coral Ridge Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
23645 Coral Ridge Ln.
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
23645 Coral Ridge Ln.
23645 Coral Ridge Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Location
23645 Coral Ridge Lane, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Plantation Palms
Amenities
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Lovely Home - This recently remodeled home is ready to be occupied. Great neighborhood and excellent schools. Easy qualifying and ready for immediate occupancy.
(RLNE4095447)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. have any available units?
23645 Coral Ridge Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Land O' Lakes, FL
.
Is 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
23645 Coral Ridge Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes
.
Does 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. offer parking?
No, 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. has a pool.
Does 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. have accessible units?
No, 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 23645 Coral Ridge Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
