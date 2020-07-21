2351 ROTHENFELD COURT

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Hurry to see this large 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house with HUGE Florida Room perfect for additional entertaining space! This house, upon entering, you notice the pretty laminate flooring that is perfect for any decor! The two tone grey wall paint invites you into the Formal living and dining combo area! This large space is versatile and allows for you to have your formal area as there is also a casual dining and family area around the corner! The casual eating space is overlooked by the kitchen and you can grab a quick bite on the go or watch tv from this space as it overlooks the family room! The kitchen is the heart of the home here! Literally center of home, it makes entertaining easy if you are having a party as the space in the formal areas and casual areas can all be utilized! The master bedroom is large and boasts a private office, his and hers closets and a very large master bathroom. With the house floorplan having a three way split, it allows for you have the peace and tranquility in your retreat that may be needed at the end of a long day! The secondary bedrooms are larger and also enjoy the privacy allowed by the split floorplan. Upgrades have been done so lots of new items here to enjoy. One of the best spots is the gigantic Florida room with windows so can be enjoyed during the summer months as well with your portable AC. The fully fenced backyard is another great spot to enjoy some quiet down time! You simply must see this house located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!