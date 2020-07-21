All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
2351 ROTHENFELD COURT
Last updated October 4 2019 at 8:11 PM

2351 ROTHENFELD COURT

2351 Rothenfeld Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

2351 Rothenfeld Court, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Twin Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Hurry to see this large 5 bedroom 2 bathroom house with HUGE Florida Room perfect for additional entertaining space! This house, upon entering, you notice the pretty laminate flooring that is perfect for any decor! The two tone grey wall paint invites you into the Formal living and dining combo area! This large space is versatile and allows for you to have your formal area as there is also a casual dining and family area around the corner! The casual eating space is overlooked by the kitchen and you can grab a quick bite on the go or watch tv from this space as it overlooks the family room! The kitchen is the heart of the home here! Literally center of home, it makes entertaining easy if you are having a party as the space in the formal areas and casual areas can all be utilized! The master bedroom is large and boasts a private office, his and hers closets and a very large master bathroom. With the house floorplan having a three way split, it allows for you have the peace and tranquility in your retreat that may be needed at the end of a long day! The secondary bedrooms are larger and also enjoy the privacy allowed by the split floorplan. Upgrades have been done so lots of new items here to enjoy. One of the best spots is the gigantic Florida room with windows so can be enjoyed during the summer months as well with your portable AC. The fully fenced backyard is another great spot to enjoy some quiet down time! You simply must see this house located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT have any available units?
2351 ROTHENFELD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT have?
Some of 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2351 ROTHENFELD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT offers parking.
Does 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT have a pool?
No, 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT have accessible units?
No, 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2351 ROTHENFELD COURT has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedroom Apartments
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsLand O' Lakes 3 Bedroom Apartments
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FL
Trinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa