All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 23225 Gracewood Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
23225 Gracewood Circle
Last updated February 11 2020 at 12:11 AM

23225 Gracewood Circle

23225 Gracewood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

23225 Gracewood Circle, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Plantation Palms

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
EXECUTIVE LIVING IN PLANTATION PALMS PLUS A PRIVATE POOL Golf course living at your doorstep'.look at the perfect home waiting for you. Amazing LARGE home showcasing 3538 square feet of living space covering 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. A simply gorgeous custom styled kitchen and bathrooms. A chef's delight! Huge upstairs bonus room ready for anything you might lead. A stunning private lanai and pool also add to this home. The country club is really for you with a restaurant, amenities, private rooms, and fun for you. Easy commute to downtown Tampa as well as Tampa International Airport. Plus highly rated schools are close by. Contact us right now for additional information'this one just waits for you!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23225 Gracewood Circle have any available units?
23225 Gracewood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
Is 23225 Gracewood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
23225 Gracewood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23225 Gracewood Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 23225 Gracewood Circle is pet friendly.
Does 23225 Gracewood Circle offer parking?
No, 23225 Gracewood Circle does not offer parking.
Does 23225 Gracewood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23225 Gracewood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23225 Gracewood Circle have a pool?
Yes, 23225 Gracewood Circle has a pool.
Does 23225 Gracewood Circle have accessible units?
No, 23225 Gracewood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 23225 Gracewood Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 23225 Gracewood Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23225 Gracewood Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 23225 Gracewood Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes Apartments with Pool
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa