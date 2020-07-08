22786 PENNY LOOP

Amenities

REMODELED! Available now and priced for immediate occupancy. GOREGOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bath villa! Kitchen has been updated with newer solid wood cabinets, newer granite countertops, newer faucet, newer undermount sink, newer refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and newer wood looking floors throughout - no carpet! Bathrooms have been updated with brand new vanities and designer framed mirrors. Inside neutral beige paint. Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is fenced. It is a villa so it shares a wall with a neighbor, but you have your own private fenced backyard and driveway.. Central heat & air, washer and dryer hookups, and more. $1075 a month $1075 security. Pets allowed with pet fee, but breed restrictions. Please drive by the property first before calling - there is no sign so after you drive by call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the inside. If you respond via email, you MUST include your phone number to receive a response - please go ahead and drive by the property to see it from the outside. Application will include rental history / ownership, background, credit, and income. Fabulous location near Collier Parkway, Hwy 54, Tampa Premium Outlets, Shops at Wiregrass, restaurants, Land O’ Lakes recreation center, Publix grocery store, and schools. Easy access to Interstate 75, Dale Mabry, and Suncoast Expressway which make it easy to commute to beaches, airport, downtown, and everything Tampa has to offer. Please call today to schedule an appointment to see this home.