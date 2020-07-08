All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 22786 PENNY LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
22786 PENNY LOOP
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

22786 PENNY LOOP

22786 Penny Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

22786 Penny Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett South

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REMODELED! Available now and priced for immediate occupancy. GOREGOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bath villa! Kitchen has been updated with newer solid wood cabinets, newer granite countertops, newer faucet, newer undermount sink, newer refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and newer wood looking floors throughout - no carpet! Bathrooms have been updated with brand new vanities and designer framed mirrors. Inside neutral beige paint. Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is fenced. It is a villa so it shares a wall with a neighbor, but you have your own private fenced backyard and driveway.. Central heat & air, washer and dryer hookups, and more. $1075 a month $1075 security. Pets allowed with pet fee, but breed restrictions. Please drive by the property first before calling - there is no sign so after you drive by call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the inside. If you respond via email, you MUST include your phone number to receive a response - please go ahead and drive by the property to see it from the outside. Application will include rental history / ownership, background, credit, and income. Fabulous location near Collier Parkway, Hwy 54, Tampa Premium Outlets, Shops at Wiregrass, restaurants, Land O’ Lakes recreation center, Publix grocery store, and schools. Easy access to Interstate 75, Dale Mabry, and Suncoast Expressway which make it easy to commute to beaches, airport, downtown, and everything Tampa has to offer. Please call today to schedule an appointment to see this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22786 PENNY LOOP have any available units?
22786 PENNY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22786 PENNY LOOP have?
Some of 22786 PENNY LOOP's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22786 PENNY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
22786 PENNY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22786 PENNY LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 22786 PENNY LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 22786 PENNY LOOP offer parking?
No, 22786 PENNY LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 22786 PENNY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22786 PENNY LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22786 PENNY LOOP have a pool?
No, 22786 PENNY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 22786 PENNY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 22786 PENNY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 22786 PENNY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22786 PENNY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 22786 PENNY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22786 PENNY LOOP has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes Apartments with Pool
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa