22773 PENNY LOOP

Land O Lakes - Lutz Area - REMODELED! Available for August 1st Move in - can be shown by appointment now, but earliest move in is August 1st. GOREGOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Kitchen has been updated with newer solid wood cabinets, newer countertops, newer faucet, newer undermount sink, newer appliances, and newer wood looking vinyl plank floors throughout - no carpet! Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities and designer framed mirrors. Inside neutral beige paint. Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is fenced. It is a villa so it shares a wall with a neighbor, but you have your own private fenced backyard, private driveway, and private garage with automatic garage opener. Newer central heat & air, washer and dryer hookups, and more. Pets allowed with pet fee, but breed restrictions. Please drive by the property first before calling - there is no sign so after you drive by call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the inside. If you respond via email, you MUST include your phone number to receive a response. Application will include rental history / ownership, income verification, and credit.