All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 22773 PENNY LOOP.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
22773 PENNY LOOP
Last updated July 7 2020 at 6:00 AM

22773 PENNY LOOP

22773 Penny Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

22773 Penny Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett South

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Land O Lakes - Lutz Area - REMODELED! Available for August 1st Move in - can be shown by appointment now, but earliest move in is August 1st. GOREGOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage villa! Kitchen has been updated with newer solid wood cabinets, newer countertops, newer faucet, newer undermount sink, newer appliances, and newer wood looking vinyl plank floors throughout - no carpet! Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities and designer framed mirrors. Inside neutral beige paint. Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is fenced. It is a villa so it shares a wall with a neighbor, but you have your own private fenced backyard, private driveway, and private garage with automatic garage opener. Newer central heat & air, washer and dryer hookups, and more. Pets allowed with pet fee, but breed restrictions. Please drive by the property first before calling - there is no sign so after you drive by call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the inside. If you respond via email, you MUST include your phone number to receive a response. Application will include rental history / ownership, income verification, and credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22773 PENNY LOOP have any available units?
22773 PENNY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22773 PENNY LOOP have?
Some of 22773 PENNY LOOP's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22773 PENNY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
22773 PENNY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22773 PENNY LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 22773 PENNY LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 22773 PENNY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 22773 PENNY LOOP offers parking.
Does 22773 PENNY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22773 PENNY LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22773 PENNY LOOP have a pool?
No, 22773 PENNY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 22773 PENNY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 22773 PENNY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 22773 PENNY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22773 PENNY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 22773 PENNY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22773 PENNY LOOP has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes 3 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Gyms

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FLCarrollwood, FL
Trinity, FLEast Lake, FLNew Port Richey, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLOdessa, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa