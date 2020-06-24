22729 PENNY LOOP

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

REMODELED 2 Bedroom 2 Bath villa! Kitchen has been updated with newer solid wood cabinets, newer countertops, newer faucet, newer undermount sink, newer refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and newer wood looking floors throughout - no carpet! Bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and designer framed mirrors. Inside newer neutral beige paint. Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is extremely large, private, and fenced with a large separate storage building. Square footage is approximate. Central heat & air, washer and dryer hookups, and more. $1195 a month $1195 security Pets allowed with pet fee, but no aggressive breeds. Pet fee depends on pet(s). There is no sign, but please drive by to see it from the outside and then call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the inside. This property is a villa so it is an attached home - you will share a wall with a neighbor, but you have your own driveway and private fenced yard. An application is required and will include: (1) basic credit check; (2) past evictions check; (3) employment check, if applicable; (4) verifiable and sufficient income check; (5) rental verification check. We encourage you not to apply if you have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.