22729 PENNY LOOP

22729 Penny Loop · No Longer Available
Location

22729 Penny Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett South

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REMODELED 2 Bedroom 2 Bath villa! Kitchen has been updated with newer solid wood cabinets, newer countertops, newer faucet, newer undermount sink, newer refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and newer wood looking floors throughout - no carpet! Bathrooms have been updated with new vanities and designer framed mirrors. Inside newer neutral beige paint. Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is extremely large, private, and fenced with a large separate storage building. Square footage is approximate. Central heat & air, washer and dryer hookups, and more. $1195 a month $1195 security Pets allowed with pet fee, but no aggressive breeds. Pet fee depends on pet(s). There is no sign, but please drive by to see it from the outside and then call your Realtor to schedule an appointment to see the inside. This property is a villa so it is an attached home - you will share a wall with a neighbor, but you have your own driveway and private fenced yard. An application is required and will include: (1) basic credit check; (2) past evictions check; (3) employment check, if applicable; (4) verifiable and sufficient income check; (5) rental verification check. We encourage you not to apply if you have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22729 PENNY LOOP have any available units?
22729 PENNY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22729 PENNY LOOP have?
Some of 22729 PENNY LOOP's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22729 PENNY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
22729 PENNY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22729 PENNY LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 22729 PENNY LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 22729 PENNY LOOP offer parking?
No, 22729 PENNY LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 22729 PENNY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22729 PENNY LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22729 PENNY LOOP have a pool?
No, 22729 PENNY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 22729 PENNY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 22729 PENNY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 22729 PENNY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22729 PENNY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 22729 PENNY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22729 PENNY LOOP has units with air conditioning.
