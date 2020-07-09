All apartments in Land O' Lakes
22713 PENNY LOOP
Last updated May 12 2020 at 12:26 AM

22713 PENNY LOOP

22713 Penny Loop · No Longer Available
Location

22713 Penny Loop, Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
Lake Padgett South

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
VACANT - REMODELED - AND READY FOR MOVE IN! SINGLE FAMILY HOME Land O' Lakes, Lake Padgett 3 Bedroom 2 Bath HOME with one car garage! Kitchen has been updated with newer solid wood cabinets, newer granite countertops, newer side by side refrigerator, newer stove, newer dishwasher, newer built in microwave and more! Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities with granite and solid surface countertops, new lights, and new designer framed mirrors. Newer wood looking plank floor throughout entire home - all main areas, all bedrooms, etc. Newer fans in all bedrooms and newer light fixtures throughout. Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is fenced. Newer central heat & air system and interior washer and dryer hookups. Home is complete and ready for move in!!! Please drive by first and then call more more details. This ad will be removed when the property is rented. Rent $1395 + Security $1395 Pets allowed but breed restrictions 22713 Penny Loop, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639 State Road 54, North on Collier Parkway, Left on Weeks, Right on Ruth, Right on Penny

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22713 PENNY LOOP have any available units?
22713 PENNY LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22713 PENNY LOOP have?
Some of 22713 PENNY LOOP's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22713 PENNY LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
22713 PENNY LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22713 PENNY LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 22713 PENNY LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 22713 PENNY LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 22713 PENNY LOOP offers parking.
Does 22713 PENNY LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22713 PENNY LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22713 PENNY LOOP have a pool?
No, 22713 PENNY LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 22713 PENNY LOOP have accessible units?
No, 22713 PENNY LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 22713 PENNY LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22713 PENNY LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 22713 PENNY LOOP have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22713 PENNY LOOP has units with air conditioning.

