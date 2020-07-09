Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

VACANT - REMODELED - AND READY FOR MOVE IN! SINGLE FAMILY HOME Land O' Lakes, Lake Padgett 3 Bedroom 2 Bath HOME with one car garage! Kitchen has been updated with newer solid wood cabinets, newer granite countertops, newer side by side refrigerator, newer stove, newer dishwasher, newer built in microwave and more! Bathrooms have been updated with newer vanities with granite and solid surface countertops, new lights, and new designer framed mirrors. Newer wood looking plank floor throughout entire home - all main areas, all bedrooms, etc. Newer fans in all bedrooms and newer light fixtures throughout. Newer blinds and much more! Backyard is fenced. Newer central heat & air system and interior washer and dryer hookups. Home is complete and ready for move in!!! Please drive by first and then call more more details. This ad will be removed when the property is rented. Rent $1395 + Security $1395 Pets allowed but breed restrictions 22713 Penny Loop, Land O'Lakes, FL 34639 State Road 54, North on Collier Parkway, Left on Weeks, Right on Ruth, Right on Penny