Land O' Lakes, FL
22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE

22707 Saint Thomas Circle · No Longer Available
Location

22707 Saint Thomas Circle, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549
Willow Bend

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Location, Location, Location this 3-bedroom, 2 -bath, 1 car garage home sits on a large pond in the popular community of Willow Bend in LUTZ! Vaulted Ceilings...Freshly painted Interior and recently Remodeled Bathrooms. Open floor plan, which includes kitchen/ family/dining room combo. Newer wood flooring and tile in wet areas, no carpet here. Large covered and screened in back Lanai with beautiful pond views. Brand New Gas stove, washer and dryer included. Located just off State Road 54 in Lutz, close to I-75, great restaurants and shopping malls. Available now, no pets please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE have any available units?
22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE have?
Some of 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Land O' Lakes.
Does 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
