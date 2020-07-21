22707 SAINT THOMAS CIRCLE

Amenities

Location, Location, Location this 3-bedroom, 2 -bath, 1 car garage home sits on a large pond in the popular community of Willow Bend in LUTZ! Vaulted Ceilings...Freshly painted Interior and recently Remodeled Bathrooms. Open floor plan, which includes kitchen/ family/dining room combo. Newer wood flooring and tile in wet areas, no carpet here. Large covered and screened in back Lanai with beautiful pond views. Brand New Gas stove, washer and dryer included. Located just off State Road 54 in Lutz, close to I-75, great restaurants and shopping malls. Available now, no pets please.