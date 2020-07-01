21509 NE GLORY ROAD N

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

One bedroom cottage in the woods. Outside kitchen on porch. Very nice.

Outdoor shower shared with 1 neighbor. Inside bathroom has toilet and sink. Queen size bed and triple dresser in bedroom. Living area has loveseat book shelf and smart TV with Roku. Fresh paint throughout. Nicely decorated and very clean. Ceiling fans with lights and lamps. Outdoor yard is spacious and farm has chickens, turkeys, pigs, dog and cat. It is set on twenty acres with lots of privacy and outdoor serene peace. No apartment living here absolute quiet and peacefulness.