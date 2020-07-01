All apartments in Land O' Lakes
Find more places like 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Land O' Lakes, FL
/
21509 NE GLORY ROAD N
Last updated May 2 2020 at 10:42 PM

21509 NE GLORY ROAD N

21509 Glory Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Land O' Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

21509 Glory Rd, Land O' Lakes, FL 33549

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
One bedroom cottage in the woods. Outside kitchen on porch. Very nice.
Outdoor shower shared with 1 neighbor. Inside bathroom has toilet and sink. Queen size bed and triple dresser in bedroom. Living area has loveseat book shelf and smart TV with Roku. Fresh paint throughout. Nicely decorated and very clean. Ceiling fans with lights and lamps. Outdoor yard is spacious and farm has chickens, turkeys, pigs, dog and cat. It is set on twenty acres with lots of privacy and outdoor serene peace. No apartment living here absolute quiet and peacefulness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N have any available units?
21509 NE GLORY ROAD N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N have?
Some of 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N currently offering any rent specials?
21509 NE GLORY ROAD N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N pet-friendly?
Yes, 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N is pet friendly.
Does 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N offer parking?
No, 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N does not offer parking.
Does 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N have a pool?
No, 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N does not have a pool.
Does 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N have accessible units?
No, 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N does not have accessible units.
Does 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N have units with dishwashers?
No, 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N have units with air conditioning?
No, 21509 NE GLORY ROAD N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mystic Pointe
2770 Mystic Pointe Parkway
Land O' Lakes, FL 34638
Tapestry Cypress Creek
2300 Tapestry Park Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639
The Village at Terra Bella
23700 Viento Drive
Land O' Lakes, FL 34639

Similar Pages

Land O' Lakes 1 BedroomsLand O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms
Land O' Lakes 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLand O' Lakes Apartments with Pool
Land O' Lakes Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Clermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLValrico, FLEgypt Lake-Leto, FLSeminole, FL
Carrollwood, FLTrinity, FLEast Lake, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLSouth Bradenton, FLNorthdale, FLWestchase, FLLeesburg, FLBartow, FLRuskin, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Lake-Sumter State CollegeFlorida Southern College
Polk State CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa