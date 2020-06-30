All apartments in Land O' Lakes
1804 Canoe Drive
Last updated March 3 2020 at 11:07 PM

1804 Canoe Drive

1804 Canoe Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1804 Canoe Drive, Land O' Lakes, FL 33559
Indian Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Enjoy life in a Convenient Gated Community. This Single Family Block home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. The home features a Cozy floor plan with a living/dining room combo, Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook, and a Closet Pantry. Other highlights include: Porch, Spacious backyard (perfect for family outdoor activities), Master Suite with a large walk-in closet, and a Glamour Master Bath with a Separate Shower & Garden Tub. The property is centrally located with easy access to I-75, I-275, and right down the street from I-54. Do not miss this great opportunity! See it today!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1804 Canoe Drive have any available units?
1804 Canoe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Land O' Lakes, FL.
What amenities does 1804 Canoe Drive have?
Some of 1804 Canoe Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1804 Canoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1804 Canoe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1804 Canoe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1804 Canoe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1804 Canoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1804 Canoe Drive offers parking.
Does 1804 Canoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1804 Canoe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1804 Canoe Drive have a pool?
No, 1804 Canoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1804 Canoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 1804 Canoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1804 Canoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1804 Canoe Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1804 Canoe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1804 Canoe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

