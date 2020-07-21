2421 Kirkwall Ct

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning carpet

NOTE: If you see this property advertised elsewhere at a lower price or tied to a non-legitimate person or company, it is FRAUDULENT. Please report it to authorities. Thank you! Up-dated all rooms. Completely new kitchen with energy efficient appliances. Almost everything replaced. Tile floors in main areas. New carpet in bedrooms. New Windows, AC, Roof, Garage Door, Light Fixtures, Vanities, all New.

Located on quiet cul-de-sac with large back yard. Convenient location. Please drive by home before calling for an appointment.