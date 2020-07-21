All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated July 19 2019

2421 Kirkwall Ct

2421 Kirkwall Street · No Longer Available
Location

2421 Kirkwall Street, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
NOTE: If you see this property advertised elsewhere at a lower price or tied to a non-legitimate person or company, it is FRAUDULENT. Please report it to authorities. Thank you! Up-dated all rooms. Completely new kitchen with energy efficient appliances. Almost everything replaced. Tile floors in main areas. New carpet in bedrooms. New Windows, AC, Roof, Garage Door, Light Fixtures, Vanities, all New.
Located on quiet cul-de-sac with large back yard. Convenient location. Please drive by home before calling for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2421 Kirkwall Ct have any available units?
2421 Kirkwall Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 2421 Kirkwall Ct have?
Some of 2421 Kirkwall Ct's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2421 Kirkwall Ct currently offering any rent specials?
2421 Kirkwall Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2421 Kirkwall Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 2421 Kirkwall Ct is pet friendly.
Does 2421 Kirkwall Ct offer parking?
Yes, 2421 Kirkwall Ct offers parking.
Does 2421 Kirkwall Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2421 Kirkwall Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2421 Kirkwall Ct have a pool?
No, 2421 Kirkwall Ct does not have a pool.
Does 2421 Kirkwall Ct have accessible units?
No, 2421 Kirkwall Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 2421 Kirkwall Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2421 Kirkwall Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 2421 Kirkwall Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2421 Kirkwall Ct has units with air conditioning.
