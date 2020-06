Amenities

Located in a great Orange Park neighborhood this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, eat in dining space along with a formal dining area. Extra room off the kitchen for an office or storage. Home has a large living room and a master bedroom that leads to the back patio. Fenced in backyard. 2 car garage with washer and dryer hookups. Non-aggressive pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis.