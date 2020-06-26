All apartments in Lakeside
Last updated November 14 2019 at 9:31 AM

1456 GIFFORD AVE

1456 Gifford Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1456 Gifford Avenue, Lakeside, FL 32065

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Location, Location! Cute freshly painted 2 bedroom 2 bath apartment with small backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1456 GIFFORD AVE have any available units?
1456 GIFFORD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeside, FL.
What amenities does 1456 GIFFORD AVE have?
Some of 1456 GIFFORD AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1456 GIFFORD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1456 GIFFORD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1456 GIFFORD AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1456 GIFFORD AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeside.
Does 1456 GIFFORD AVE offer parking?
No, 1456 GIFFORD AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1456 GIFFORD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1456 GIFFORD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1456 GIFFORD AVE have a pool?
No, 1456 GIFFORD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1456 GIFFORD AVE have accessible units?
No, 1456 GIFFORD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1456 GIFFORD AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1456 GIFFORD AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1456 GIFFORD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1456 GIFFORD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
