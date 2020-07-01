All apartments in Lakeland
915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2
915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2

915 North Iowa Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

915 North Iowa Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Parker Street

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Ceramic WOOD Floors, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! - Spacious Remodeled 2BR/1BA Apartments with Beautiful Ceramic WOOD Floors, Large Kitchens, Fresh Paint, Updated Appliances, Central AC and More! Conveniently Located Just off of Memorial Blvd Near Food, Shopping, and Bus Lines.

WE ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS!! And Can Get You Automatically Approved! NO APPLICATION FEE!!

Call NOW for a Showing!

813-325-8413

(RLNE4703998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 is pet friendly.
Does 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
No, 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 does not offer parking.
Does 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 N Iowa Ave Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

