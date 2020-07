Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 Bed / 1 Bath home with a huge fenced back yard and a garage! This property has tons of character with original hardwood floors and accents throughout. The kitchen has been totally remodeled and features solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and a large pantry. The property includes a living room and a huge den and wrap around wood deck. This is an extremely well maintained home and is ready for immediate occupancy.