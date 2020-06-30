All apartments in Lakeland
Location

817 College Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801
Lake Morton Historic District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 BR/1.5 BA Bungalow in the Lake Hollingsworth Area right behind Florida Southern College on College Avenue off Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout home, wood burning fireplace, formal dining area, separate breakfast room, full equipped kitchen, washer/dryer included in large separate enclosed utility room, beautiful fenced in backyard with separate storage garage. Beautiful large covered front porch with a swing. Single covered carport. Central air/heat, window treatments. Built-in micro wave. Steps to Lake Hollingsworth, Lake Morton, Lakeland Library, Polk Museum of Art and area restaurants. Small Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee of $500.
Security Deposit $1500 - 12 Month lease term.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 College Avenue have any available units?
817 College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 College Avenue have?
Some of 817 College Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
817 College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 817 College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 817 College Avenue offers parking.
Does 817 College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 College Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 College Avenue have a pool?
No, 817 College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 817 College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 817 College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 817 College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 817 College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

