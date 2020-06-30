817 College Avenue

Amenities

Gorgeous 3 BR/1.5 BA Bungalow in the Lake Hollingsworth Area right behind Florida Southern College on College Avenue off Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout home, wood burning fireplace, formal dining area, separate breakfast room, full equipped kitchen, washer/dryer included in large separate enclosed utility room, beautiful fenced in backyard with separate storage garage. Beautiful large covered front porch with a swing. Single covered carport. Central air/heat, window treatments. Built-in micro wave. Steps to Lake Hollingsworth, Lake Morton, Lakeland Library, Polk Museum of Art and area restaurants. Small Pets allowed with non-refundable pet fee of $500.

Security Deposit $1500 - 12 Month lease term.

