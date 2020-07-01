All apartments in Lakeland
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
702 W 14th St.
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

702 W 14th St.

702 West 14th Street · No Longer Available
Location

702 West 14th Street, Lakeland, FL 33805
Paul A Diggs

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
PRICE DROP!!! HOME WITH FENCE AND DETACHED LAUNDRY ROOM!!! - PRICE DROP!!! HOME WITH FENCE AND DETACHED LAUNDRY ROOM!!!
702 W 14TH STREET
LAKELAND, FL 33805
Rent: $850/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice home with large fenced in back yard. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is offered for rent and managed by ASDF 1234 LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (904) 276-2555. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person over age 18 living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $950 and administration fee of $400. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE2507453)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 W 14th St. have any available units?
702 W 14th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
Is 702 W 14th St. currently offering any rent specials?
702 W 14th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 W 14th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 702 W 14th St. is pet friendly.
Does 702 W 14th St. offer parking?
No, 702 W 14th St. does not offer parking.
Does 702 W 14th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 W 14th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 W 14th St. have a pool?
No, 702 W 14th St. does not have a pool.
Does 702 W 14th St. have accessible units?
Yes, 702 W 14th St. has accessible units.
Does 702 W 14th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 W 14th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 W 14th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 W 14th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

