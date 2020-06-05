All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated July 13 2019 at 10:45 AM

6298 Manitoba Dr.

6298 Manitoba Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6298 Manitoba Drive, Lakeland, FL 33805
Villages At Bridgewater

Amenities

w/d hookup
new construction
24hr maintenance
cable included
pool
air conditioning
Newly Constructed 5 Bedroom house in Bridgewater (N. Lakeland) - This lovely home was constructed in 2018 and is located in the Bridgewater Community and features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with the master bedroom located on the ground floor. The home is in immaculate condition and is in a great community with a community pool and clubhouse. All leases are subject to being approved by the HOA.

Amenities include: a clubhouse, community pool, internet & basic cable and Lawn Care.

View a Virtual Tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XmgZsh7ix1z

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4852578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6298 Manitoba Dr. have any available units?
6298 Manitoba Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 6298 Manitoba Dr. have?
Some of 6298 Manitoba Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, new construction, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6298 Manitoba Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
6298 Manitoba Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6298 Manitoba Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 6298 Manitoba Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 6298 Manitoba Dr. offer parking?
No, 6298 Manitoba Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 6298 Manitoba Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6298 Manitoba Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6298 Manitoba Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 6298 Manitoba Dr. has a pool.
Does 6298 Manitoba Dr. have accessible units?
No, 6298 Manitoba Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 6298 Manitoba Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6298 Manitoba Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
