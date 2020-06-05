6298 Manitoba Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included w/d hookup Property Amenities clubhouse pool 24hr maintenance internet access new construction

Newly Constructed 5 Bedroom house in Bridgewater (N. Lakeland) - This lovely home was constructed in 2018 and is located in the Bridgewater Community and features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with the master bedroom located on the ground floor. The home is in immaculate condition and is in a great community with a community pool and clubhouse. All leases are subject to being approved by the HOA.



Amenities include: a clubhouse, community pool, internet & basic cable and Lawn Care.



View a Virtual Tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XmgZsh7ix1z



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



