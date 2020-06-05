6298 Manitoba Dr.

Amenities
Newly Constructed 5 Bedroom house in Bridgewater (N. Lakeland) - This lovely home was constructed in 2018 and is located in the Bridgewater Community and features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths with the master bedroom located on the ground floor. The home is in immaculate condition and is in a great community with a community pool and clubhouse. All leases are subject to being approved by the HOA.
Amenities include: a clubhouse, community pool, internet & basic cable and Lawn Care.
View a Virtual Tour here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=XmgZsh7ix1z
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4852578)