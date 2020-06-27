519 Duchess Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/afd52fe070 ---- Call our 24/7 rental hotline at 863-225-2980 to schedule your showing today!!! Welcome home to your quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom quadplex conveniently located in central Lakeland just walking distance from restaurants and shopping. This home features an open livingroom and dining area that creates a nice large living space without confinement. There is a community patio area and laundry. If you\'re looking for affordable living in a convenient location, this is ideal. Small pets are welcome with a Pet fee and Pet Rent. APPLICATION AND LEASING NOTES: => Paid applications do not hold the property for you, and are NON-REFUNDABLE. To hold the property, you must place the deposit with us. If we are unable to rent to you, the deposit will be returned to you. => If moving from out of state, please call about special requirements. => Renters insurance is required for all rentals. => MOVE IN AMOUNTS DUE ON OR BEFORE LEASE SIGNING: Paid applications $65 non-refundable per adult 18, security deposit, first full month\'s rent, and $250 administration fee due on or before lease signing. => If the unit allows pets, there are additional fees as well. Pet fees are per pet as follows: $25 non-refundable pet application, $200 non-refundable pet fee, monthly pet rent based upon animal\'s size, and paid in full renters insurance with pet liability for the full lease term. => QUALIFICATIONS: To see what qualifications are needed or a list of guidelines we follow when processing applications, please see our website www.allcountypolk.com/available-rentals/rental-guidelines => Please note, while our Franchise Site may flow out to many different ?For Rent? sites, it will not post our listings on Craigslist. Please be aware of scammers. All of our available listings are properly marketed on our managed website, www.allcountypolk.com.