Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
519 Duchess Court
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

519 Duchess Court

519 Duchess Court · No Longer Available
Location

519 Duchess Court, Lakeland, FL 33803
Imperial

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/afd52fe070 ---- Call our 24/7 rental hotline at 863-225-2980 to schedule your showing today!!! Welcome home to your quaint 2 bedroom 1 bathroom quadplex conveniently located in central Lakeland just walking distance from restaurants and shopping. This home features an open livingroom and dining area that creates a nice large living space without confinement. There is a community patio area and laundry. If you\'re looking for affordable living in a convenient location, this is ideal. Small pets are welcome with a Pet fee and Pet Rent. APPLICATION AND LEASING NOTES: => Paid applications do not hold the property for you, and are NON-REFUNDABLE. To hold the property, you must place the deposit with us. If we are unable to rent to you, the deposit will be returned to you. => If moving from out of state, please call about special requirements. => Renters insurance is required for all rentals. => MOVE IN AMOUNTS DUE ON OR BEFORE LEASE SIGNING: Paid applications $65 non-refundable per adult 18, security deposit, first full month\'s rent, and $250 administration fee due on or before lease signing. => If the unit allows pets, there are additional fees as well. Pet fees are per pet as follows: $25 non-refundable pet application, $200 non-refundable pet fee, monthly pet rent based upon animal\'s size, and paid in full renters insurance with pet liability for the full lease term. => QUALIFICATIONS: To see what qualifications are needed or a list of guidelines we follow when processing applications, please see our website www.allcountypolk.com/available-rentals/rental-guidelines => Please note, while our Franchise Site may flow out to many different ?For Rent? sites, it will not post our listings on Craigslist. Please be aware of scammers. All of our available listings are properly marketed on our managed website, www.allcountypolk.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 519 Duchess Court have any available units?
519 Duchess Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 519 Duchess Court have?
Some of 519 Duchess Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 519 Duchess Court currently offering any rent specials?
519 Duchess Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 519 Duchess Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 519 Duchess Court is pet friendly.
Does 519 Duchess Court offer parking?
No, 519 Duchess Court does not offer parking.
Does 519 Duchess Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 519 Duchess Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 519 Duchess Court have a pool?
No, 519 Duchess Court does not have a pool.
Does 519 Duchess Court have accessible units?
No, 519 Duchess Court does not have accessible units.
Does 519 Duchess Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 519 Duchess Court does not have units with dishwashers.
