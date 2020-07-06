4160 COBBLESTONE DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

MAINTENANCE FREE ...... Enjoy the quiet subdivision of Stoney Pointe. Roomy 2 bedrooms/walk in closets, 2 baths home WITH bonus room! GREAT ROOM and DINING ROOM has double sided fireplace........Carpet in the two bedrooms and laminate thru out rest of home. Formal dining room opens to the large family room and then has a den/office to the back of that. Master suite has walk-in closet, double sinks, garden tub and walk-in shower. 2 car garage and indoor laundry. ALL Lawn mowing and use of recreational pool and tennis are included in rent. Enjoy your afternoons at one of the two community pools or play at the tennis courts or go fishing at one of the lakes. Easy access to restaurants, shopping, medical and Polk Parkway.