413 W 9TH STREET

Amenities

This 2/1 brick home features the latest upgrades and fixtures throughout from modern tile flooring to granite countertops, fenced in yard with gate, this house is a must-see gem, Style you can afford, Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, upgraded led light fixtures, granite counter tops, Wood laminate floors in each bedroom, blinds and freshly painted throughout the home. Ceiling fans in each room to lower utility cost and washer dryer hook up. And YES we do accept Section 8! Schedule your showing for this house today, it won't last long!