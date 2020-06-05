All apartments in Lakeland
Last updated March 5 2020 at 11:31 AM

413 W 9TH STREET

413 West 9th Street · (407) 618-9878
Location

413 West 9th Street, Lakeland, FL 33805
Paul A Diggs

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This 2/1 brick home features the latest upgrades and fixtures throughout from modern tile flooring to granite countertops, fenced in yard with gate, this house is a must-see gem, Style you can afford, Kitchen features all stainless steel appliances, upgraded led light fixtures, granite counter tops, Wood laminate floors in each bedroom, blinds and freshly painted throughout the home. Ceiling fans in each room to lower utility cost and washer dryer hook up. And YES we do accept Section 8! Schedule your showing for this house today, it won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 413 W 9TH STREET have any available units?
413 W 9TH STREET has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 413 W 9TH STREET have?
Some of 413 W 9TH STREET's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 413 W 9TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
413 W 9TH STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 413 W 9TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 413 W 9TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 413 W 9TH STREET offer parking?
No, 413 W 9TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 413 W 9TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 413 W 9TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 413 W 9TH STREET have a pool?
No, 413 W 9TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 413 W 9TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 413 W 9TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 413 W 9TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 413 W 9TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
