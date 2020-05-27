All apartments in Lakeland
Find more places like 3805 ERIC COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakeland, FL
/
3805 ERIC COURT
Last updated May 18 2020 at 6:56 PM

3805 ERIC COURT

3805 Eric Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakeland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3805 Eric Court, Lakeland, FL 33813

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully updated 4 bedroom/2.5 bath pool home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in desirable South Lakeland. Entire house has been painted inside and out, Kitchen has been updated with new solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, new fixtures and all new stainless appliances. Downstairs has all new wood-look porcelain tile through out family room, kitchen formal living and formal dining. Upstairs has all new carpet and paint throughout. Master suit has updated vanity with walk-in shower. Hall bathroom features dual vanities with separate storage. Pool is fully screened with Saltwater system installed in 2017. Just off the pool is separate covered porch that makes a shaded space for outdoor entertaining. Back yard is fully fenced. Entire house features newer energy efficient windows that tip in for easy cleaning. HVAC replaced in 2017. Newer roof. Close to the Polk Parkway with quick access to Tampa and Orlando. Pool care included in rent. Sorry, no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3805 ERIC COURT have any available units?
3805 ERIC COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakeland, FL.
How much is rent in Lakeland, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lakeland Rent Report.
What amenities does 3805 ERIC COURT have?
Some of 3805 ERIC COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3805 ERIC COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3805 ERIC COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3805 ERIC COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3805 ERIC COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakeland.
Does 3805 ERIC COURT offer parking?
Yes, 3805 ERIC COURT offers parking.
Does 3805 ERIC COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3805 ERIC COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3805 ERIC COURT have a pool?
Yes, 3805 ERIC COURT has a pool.
Does 3805 ERIC COURT have accessible units?
No, 3805 ERIC COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3805 ERIC COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3805 ERIC COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Best Cities for Families 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arbor Glen
4950 Deep Forest Ct
Lakeland, FL 33805
The Preserve at Lakeland Hills
4920 State Road 33 N
Lakeland, FL 33805
Fountain Square
225 E Edgewood Dr
Lakeland, FL 33803
Village at Lake Highland
2150 Lake Highland Blvd
Lakeland, FL 33813
WillowBrooke Apartments
1100 Oakbridge Parkway
Lakeland, FL 33803
The Paddock Club Lakeland
5115 N Socrum Loop Rd
Lakeland, FL 33809
Watermarc
400 W Beacon Rd
Lakeland, FL 33803
Big Oaks Apartment Homes
1510 Big Oaks Dr
Lakeland, FL 33810

Similar Pages

Lakeland 1 BedroomsLakeland 2 Bedrooms
Lakeland Apartments with GymLakeland Apartments with Pool
Lakeland Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLKissimmee, FL
Riverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Four Corners

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRollins College
University of South Florida-Main Campus