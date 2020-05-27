3805 ERIC COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully updated 4 bedroom/2.5 bath pool home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in desirable South Lakeland. Entire house has been painted inside and out, Kitchen has been updated with new solid wood cabinets, granite counter tops, new fixtures and all new stainless appliances. Downstairs has all new wood-look porcelain tile through out family room, kitchen formal living and formal dining. Upstairs has all new carpet and paint throughout. Master suit has updated vanity with walk-in shower. Hall bathroom features dual vanities with separate storage. Pool is fully screened with Saltwater system installed in 2017. Just off the pool is separate covered porch that makes a shaded space for outdoor entertaining. Back yard is fully fenced. Entire house features newer energy efficient windows that tip in for easy cleaning. HVAC replaced in 2017. Newer roof. Close to the Polk Parkway with quick access to Tampa and Orlando. Pool care included in rent. Sorry, no pets.